Shipwreck in Nigerian river leaves at least ten dead | News

Nigerian authorities reported Thursday that at least ten people died as a result of a shipwreck that took place on the Niger River in the state of Kebbi, north of the African country.

A boat in poor condition, with around a hundred people on board, broke in two as it approached the town of Samanaji, belonging to the Koko-Besse district.

The district president, Yahaya Bello, specified that “almost all the passengers are young, little boys and girls. We have found four female and six male corpses.”

He added that 80 passengers have been rescued and that lifeguards continue to search for the remaining ten. However, experts assume that they could have died after a long time in the river.

Bello emphasized that the events occurred after a recent meeting with ship workers, a space in which they warned of the risk represented by the use of obsolete and overloaded means of transport of this type, which usually travel even at night.

Local media highlighted that federal or state authorities have not provided the necessary help after the tragic event.

Last October, almost 80 people died due to the capsizing of a boat in the state of Anambra, located in the southeast of the country.

