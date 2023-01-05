Sputnik Lithuania editor-in-chief Marat Kasem detained in Riga

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. The special services of Latvia have detained Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of the Sputnik Lithuania agency, on suspicion of violating sanctions and espionage, according to the Sputnik Near Abroad Telegram channel. The special services of Latvia have detained Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of the Sputnik Lithuania agency, on suspicion of violating sanctions and espionage, according to the Sputnik Near Abroad Telegram channel.

“The editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, was detained by Latvian special services in Riga. On January 5, a court session was held at which the issue of choosing a measure of restraint was considered. Kasem’s lawyer insisted that he be released on bail, but the court decided to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention under guards. Today, the journalist has already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison,” the statement said.

It is specified that the lawyer Imma Jansone has not yet received the case file. Ten days are allotted to appeal against the decision of the court.

According to Sputnik Near Abroad, the Kasem case is about violating EU economic sanctions against Russia, as well as espionage. Under the second article, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Dmitry Kiselyov, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, called the detention of the journalist absolutely unlawful, absurd and unmotivated. According to him, this situation perfectly characterizes the regime in Latvia, which has no respect for freedom of speech.

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that the department is establishing the details of what happened. She stressed that the detention of Kasem violates international obligations in the field of freedom of speech and the protection of the rights of journalists. The diplomat called on authorized international organizations to get involved in the investigation, because “this journalist has repeatedly said that he feels threatened.”

Marat Kasem is a Latvian citizen who has been living and working in Moscow for several years in the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes Sputnik Lithuania. At the end of December last year, she came to Latvia for family reasons.

The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly interfered with the work of the Russian media. The Foreign Ministry announced clear signs of a coordinated line of these states. These cases, the Russian ministry noted, “clearly demonstrate what demagogic statements about the commitment of Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn to the principles of democracy and freedom of speech are worth in practice.”