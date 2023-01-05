Zakharova commented on the detention of Sputnik editor-in-chief Lithuania Kasem

The detention of Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, is the revenge of dictatorial regimes for his adherence to principles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Six months ago, Marat Kasem told how he was being persecuted by the authorities of the Baltic countries for his professional activities. Now he is arrested. This is the revenge of dictatorial regimes for his freedom, for his truth, for his integrity,” Zakharova wrote in her telegram channel.