Zakharova commented on the detention of Sputnik editor-in-chief Lithuania Kasem

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. The detention of Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, is the revenge of dictatorial regimes for his adherence to principles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, has lived and worked in Moscow for several years in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. According to Sputnik Lithuania, he was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, he had already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison.
“Six months ago, Marat Kasem told how he was being persecuted by the authorities of the Baltic countries for his professional activities. Now he is arrested. This is the revenge of dictatorial regimes for his freedom, for his truth, for his integrity,” Zakharova wrote in her telegram channel.
Kiselev called the detention of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania Kasem unlawful

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

