The Russian side, in connection with the detention in Latvia of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania Marat Kasem, demanded that international organizations be involved in the incident, as the journalist had previously spoken about threats.

The Sputnik Near Abroad telegram channel previously reported that Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, who is a citizen of Latvia, was detained by special services in Riga on suspicion of violating sanctions and espionage.

Speaking to Sputnik radio about the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Foreign Ministry is clarifying the details of what happened.

“We proceed from the premise that this is a violation by Latvia of all international obligations in the field of freedom of speech, the protection of the rights of journalists, the inviolability of rights and freedoms,” she added.

“For many years, Marat Kasem has been the object of harassment and persecution by a number of Baltic states, which he himself has repeatedly spoken about. He said that he personally experienced the repressive machine (and its actions) of the collective West,” Zakharova said.

“We demand the involvement of international organizations authorized for freedom of speech through all international structures due to the fact that this journalist has repeatedly said that he feels threatened,” Maria Zakharova said.

She believes that “the international community should not, but is obliged to do everything so that presumptuous regimes return to the bosom of the law.”