The Ministry of Defense of Belarus called the goal of strengthening the grouping of Minsk and Moscow

MINSK, January 5 – RIA Novosti. The strengthening of the regional Belarusian-Russian grouping of troops is aimed at strengthening the defense capability of the Union State, and not against third countries, informed Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation – Assistant Minister of Defense for International Military Cooperation of Belarus Valery Revenko.
“As part of the strengthening of the regional grouping of troops, units and military and military equipment (weapons, military and special equipment – ed.) of the Russian part of the grouping of troops arrive in the Republic of Belarus. Further, the air component will be increased to conduct joint exercises,” he wrote on Twitter.
A batch of new armored personnel carriers arrived in Belarus

Revenko stressed that “the purpose of strengthening the group is to strengthen the defense capability” of the Union State. “The measures are not directed against third countries,” he added.
Earlier Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that, as part of ensuring the military security of the Union State, the build-up of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and the Russian Federation continues. Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in Belarus.
According to the ministry, further combat coordination activities are planned with the arriving units at the training grounds of Belarus. It is also planned to conduct a joint tactical flight exercise.
Russia and Belarus will hold joint tactical flight exercises



