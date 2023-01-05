Indian court stops eviction and demolition of 4,000 homes | News

Report This Content

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday suspended the order of the High Court of the state of Uttarakhand (north) to eliminate what it had called “invasions” in the city of Haldwani, in reference to 4,000 houses built by impoverished people.

Hailing this decision, Congress MP and Chairman of the Congress party’s minorities department Imran Pratapgarhi said “it is a victory for justice and humanity.”

Pratapgarhi called the attitude of the State authorities in this matter very bad. “It is amazing how a state government can be against its own people. Not only are there more than 4,000 houses, but there are public schools, government hospitals, community halls, a British-era temple, a mosque,” he said.

ये न्याय की जीत है, इंसानियत की जीत है।

हल्द्वानी के लोगों सर से छत नहीं छीनी, बच्चों के स्कूल टूटेंगे, अस्पताल नहीं, मंदिर मस्जिद धर्मशाला नहीं टूटेगी।

शुक्रिया माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय pic.twitter.com/gGN1saLPea

—Imran Pratapgarhi (@ShayarImran)

January 5, 2023

In that regard, he said that “the roof will not be torn off the heads of the Haldwani people, the nursery schools will not be destroyed, the hospital will not be destroyed, the Dharamshala mosque temple will not be destroyed.”

The high court’s ruling brings relief to some 50,000 people, mostly Muslims, in the Himalayan city, some 300 kilometers from the federal capital, New Delhi.

Residents who gathered in two places, women and men separately, for communal prayers since Thursday morning, said they were relieved and grateful to the high court for considering their pleas from a humanitarian angle.

थोड़ी देर हल्द्वानी मुद्दे की सुनवाई होने वाली हम सब इंसाफ़ की सबसे बड़ी में मौजूद हैं, हमारे साथ विधायक विधायक @SumitHridayesh जी, @IamYashpalArya जी मौजूद हैं।

हमें पूरा विश्वास है कि न्याय ज़रूर मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/S7VB5RUgg4

—Imran Pratapgarhi (@ShayarImran)

January 5, 2023

On Thursday, the High Court stayed the Uttarakhand High Court’s order to clear the occupation of 117,00 square meters of land in Haldwani.

The conflict originated after a railway company stated that the people had invaded that territory. The High Court also sought a response from the Railways and the Uttarakhand Government on the petitions filed against the High Court’s order to eliminate the occupations in Haldwani.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

