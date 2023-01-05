US Navy ship passes through Taiwan Strait

WASHINGTON, January 5 – RIA Novosti. A US destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait to demonstrate US commitment to a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region, the Seventh Fleet said.

Warship passages between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan were announced last year as tensions escalate over the island, which the United States has pledged to protect and the Chinese authorities regard as their rebel province.

The USS Chung Hong, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, made a planned passage through the Taiwan Strait on Jan. in a press release.

The fleet emphasized that the passage took place outside the territorial waters of “any coastal state.”

“Chung Hung’s passage through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. US military forces fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” the report says.