The State Duma will deal with the case of the detention of Kasem in Latvia
MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Maria Butina will deal with the case of the detention of Marat Kasem in Latvia.
Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, has lived and worked in Moscow for several years in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. According to Sputnik Lithuania, he was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, he had already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison.
“We will deal with this issue, we are looking for contacts. Alas, such manifestations of Russophobia and persecution of our journalists are not uncommon. The Baltics play the first fiddle here. We will help (him), we will not abandon our own,” Butina told RIA Novosti.
Foreign Ministry demands involvement of international organizations after Kasem’s detention
