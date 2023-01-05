The State Duma will deal with the case of the detention of Kasem in Latvia

Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Maria Butina will deal with the case of the detention of Marat Kasem in Latvia.

“We will deal with this issue, we are looking for contacts. Alas, such manifestations of Russophobia and persecution of our journalists are not uncommon. The Baltics play the first fiddle here. We will help (him), we will not abandon our own,” Butina told RIA Novosti.