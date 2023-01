Detention of journalist Kasem agreed with the United States, State Duma deputy believes

“I am sure that the detention of Marat Kasem in Riga is political in nature and completely in agreement with the American patrons. It is unlikely that the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik publication, being in an unfriendly country under constant “supervision”, could transmit any information to the Russian special services … The Russian leadership more than once declared that it was becoming more and more dangerous for our compatriots to be abroad. Karginov said.