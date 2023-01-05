World
Detention of journalist Kasem agreed with the United States, State Duma deputy believes
Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, has lived and worked in Moscow for several years in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. According to Sputnik Lithuania, he was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, he had already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison.
“I am sure that the detention of Marat Kasem in Riga is political in nature and completely in agreement with the American patrons. It is unlikely that the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik publication, being in an unfriendly country under constant “supervision”, could transmit any information to the Russian special services … The Russian leadership more than once declared that it was becoming more and more dangerous for our compatriots to be abroad. Karginov said.
Zakharova commented on the detention of Sputnik editor-in-chief Lithuania Kasem
