Doctors in Paris rally demanding better working conditions
According to the correspondent of RIA Novosti, several thousand demonstrators are participating in the demonstration.
The demonstration is supported by several trade unions, including the French Medical Federation (FMF), the French Association for Free Medicine (UFML), the Free Medical Union (SML) and the Young Doctors (Jeunes Médecins).
December 30, 2022, 20:27
In Paris, detained two men who intended to “blow up everything”, write the media
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
