Doctors in Paris rally demanding better working conditions

PARIS, Jan 5 – RIA Novosti. Medical workers in Paris are holding a demonstration demanding to increase the cost of consultations for patients and improve working conditions, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
The procession of doctors began on Thursday from the square near the Pantheon in Paris. The column goes to the building of the French Ministry of Health in the 7th arrondissement of the capital.
According to the correspondent of RIA Novosti, several thousand demonstrators are participating in the demonstration.
The demonstration is supported by several trade unions, including the French Medical Federation (FMF), the French Association for Free Medicine (UFML), the Free Medical Union (SML) and the Young Doctors (Jeunes Médecins).
Doctors who have been on strike in France since December 26 demand to raise the cost of consultations for patients from 25 to 50 euros, as well as to solve the personnel issue and improve working conditions.
In the summer, demonstrations of medical workers took place throughout France demanding higher salaries and more staff, as well as expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s health policy.
As trade unions have previously noted, a health crisis is ripe in France, for the past three years, health workers have been trying to draw attention to the situation in public hospitals and medical and social institutions.
