Germany criticized in Poland because of statements about the abolition of the veto rule in the EU

WARSAW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. The European Union was not created for German hegemony, said Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller.

In Poland, the statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who said on Wednesday that the European Union cannot afford to block decisions by individual member states, was extremely critical. In her opinion, “qualified majority voting can lead to more fair results for all of us.”

“There will be absolutely no consent from the Polish government to discuss changes of this type in the EU treaties. The fact that there are safety locks in EU law that allow member states to block decisions that are unfavorable to this state is an element of security, sovereignty of each country of the European Union “, Mueller said at a press conference.

“I know that from time to time countries such as Germany , in fact, count on being able to play the role of hegemon of the European Union, but the European project is not designed in such a way and in any case should not be designed in such a way that one or two states could impose decisions on other member countries on key issues related to security or issues related to prosperity,” he added.

According to Muller, it is precisely because of this behavior of some EU countries that the UK left this organization. “We consider such statements to be harmful, we believe that statements of this type are one of the elements that create anti-European sentiments in some countries, and the best example, unfortunately, is the UK’s exit from the European Union. In fact, because of statements of this type British citizens have decided that they no longer want to be part of the European project,” he said.