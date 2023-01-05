World

A batch of new armored personnel carriers arrived in Belarus

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MINSK, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Another batch of new BTR-82A, BTR-80K, armored medical and recovery vehicles arrived in Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
“In these minutes, another batch of new BTR-82A, BTR-80K, armored medical and repair and recovery vehicles arrived in Belarus. In the coming days, the equipment will go to the military units of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus,” the message says.
The delivery was carried out in accordance with the rearmament plan, the Belarusian defense ministry stressed.
The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic previously reported that Minsk and Moscow continue to build up a regional grouping of troops on the territory of Belarus. Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to arrive in the republic. The Belarusian Defense Ministry also informed that further combat coordination activities were planned with the arriving units at the training grounds in the republic. In addition, it is planned to conduct a joint tactical flight exercise.
11:07

The Border Committee of Belarus announced provocations from the Ukrainian side

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Doctors in Paris rally demanding better working conditions

14 mins ago

Germany criticized in Poland because of statements about the abolition of the veto rule in the EU

37 mins ago

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria may take place in the UAE, media write

2 hours ago

The Kremlin said that they did not see the video of the US Embassy addressed to the Russians

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.