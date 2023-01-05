A batch of new armored personnel carriers arrived in Belarus

MINSK, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Another batch of new BTR-82A, BTR-80K, armored medical and recovery vehicles arrived in Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

“In these minutes, another batch of new BTR-82A, BTR-80K, armored medical and repair and recovery vehicles arrived in Belarus. In the coming days, the equipment will go to the military units of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus,” the message says.