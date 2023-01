A batch of new armored personnel carriers arrived in Belarus

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic previously reported that Minsk and Moscow continue to build up a regional grouping of troops on the territory of Belarus. Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to arrive in the republic. The Belarusian Defense Ministry also informed that further combat coordination activities were planned with the arriving units at the training grounds in the republic. In addition, it is planned to conduct a joint tactical flight exercise.