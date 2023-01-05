World
A batch of new armored personnel carriers arrived in Belarus
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MINSK, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Another batch of new BTR-82A, BTR-80K, armored medical and recovery vehicles arrived in Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
“In these minutes, another batch of new BTR-82A, BTR-80K, armored medical and repair and recovery vehicles arrived in Belarus. In the coming days, the equipment will go to the military units of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus,” the message says.
The delivery was carried out in accordance with the rearmament plan, the Belarusian defense ministry stressed.
The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic previously reported that Minsk and Moscow continue to build up a regional grouping of troops on the territory of Belarus. Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to arrive in the republic. The Belarusian Defense Ministry also informed that further combat coordination activities were planned with the arriving units at the training grounds in the republic. In addition, it is planned to conduct a joint tactical flight exercise.
11:07
The Border Committee of Belarus announced provocations from the Ukrainian side
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report