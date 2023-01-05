World

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria may take place in the UAE, media write

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. A meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia may take place in the coming days in the UAE, RT Arabic TV channel reported, citing Turkish sources.
According to sources, there is a possibility that a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers will be held in the UAE in the coming days.
On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held talks with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zeid Al Nahyan, who was visiting Damascus at the head of an Emirati delegation.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Ankara proposed a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian Foreign Ministers in the second half of January, which, according to him, is possible in a third country, including Russia.
Earlier in December, Russia hosted the first talks between the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers in 11 years. In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which before this conflict maintained close relations with Damascus, took the side of opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Since then, Turkey’s relations with Syria have remained difficult. However, in recent weeks, both sides, as well as some media outlets, have been talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization.
2 hours ago
