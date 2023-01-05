The Kremlin has not yet seen the video of the US Embassy in the Russian Federation, addressed to the Russians, spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

The US Embassy in the Russian Federation previously published an appeal to the Russians expressing solidarity with those who seek to create a peaceful future. Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Andrey Klimov noted that US diplomats “saddle the topic of “peacefulness” like a cowboy to foment civil confrontation,” which, in turn, should, according to their idea, not only “prevent the Russian victory in the NMD, but also destroy the Russian Federation “.