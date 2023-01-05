World

Ukraine was not invited to the G20 summit in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine is not among the invited countries to the G20 summit, which India will hold in New Delhi in September, said Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.
“G20 members and specially invited countries that we plan to invite have been announced. And I don’t think Ukraine is on this list. If there are any changes in this, I will definitely come back and share with you,” Bagci said at a briefing. on Thursday.
India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. India will chair the G20 for one year, from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. India is expected to host more than 200 G20 meetings across the country during its presidency, starting in December 2022. The G20 summit at the level of heads of state and government is scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi.
