Erdogan allowed the postponement of the presidential elections in Turkey

ANKARA, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan admitted the possibility of postponing the presidential elections in the country to an earlier date.

The next general elections in the country – both presidential and parliamentary – are planned in Turkey on June 18, 2023. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) had previously formed the People’s Alliance. Earlier, Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahçeli said that President Tayyip Erdogan would be the People’s Alliance’s candidate in the upcoming elections. The president himself did not comment on the nomination for a long time, but at a meeting with supporters, unexpectedly for everyone, he announced that he intended to fight for the post of head of state, calling on his main rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroglu, to announce the name of the opposition candidate. The opposition has not yet announced a candidate.

“You understand better than anyone the importance of the 2023 elections, the date of which we will update, possibly taking into account seasonal conditions,” the Turkish leader said, speaking at a party meeting.

Earlier, at the initiative of Kılıçdaroglu, meetings were held between the leaders of six opposition parties, which were attended by the head of the Good Party (Iyi parti) Meral Akşener, the chairman of the right-wing conservative Sunni Happiness Party (SP) Temel Karamollaoglu, the head of the Kemalist-conservative Democratic Party Gultekin Uysal , leader of the liberal “Democracy and Breakthrough Party” (DEVA) Ali Babacan and ex-Prime Minister of Turkey, head of the “Future” party Ahmet Davutoglu. After the first meeting, six leaders of Turkey’s opposition parties made a statement about the preparation of a memorandum on the country’s transition to a “strengthened parliamentary system of government.”