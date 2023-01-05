The State Duma called on the UN to evaluate the bluff of Hollande and Merkel when signing Minsk-2

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. The UN should give an objective assessment of the actions of ex-French President Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who “bluffed” when signing the Minsk agreements, Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, said. The UN should give an objective assessment of the actions of ex-French President Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who “bluffed” when signing the Minsk agreements, Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

“The United Nations must finally give an objective assessment of the actions of Hollande and Merkel, who from the very beginning bluffed when signing the Minsk agreements,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The politician recalled that in 2015 the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2202, which approved the agreements to resolve the intra-Ukrainian crisis and called for their full implementation.

“But Kyiv began to sabotage Minsk-2 almost immediately, refusing to fully make contact with the authorities of the then newly proclaimed republics of Donbass. But Washington and Brussels continued to churn out anti-Russian sanctions, accusing Moscow of violating agreements to which we had never been a party,” he added. is he.

Slutsky also noted that recently Merkel and Hollande said that the purpose of the Minsk agreements for them was to give Ukraine time for military strengthening.

“That is, in fact, Minsk-2 was a “smoke screen”. The so-called “guarantors” deliberately deceived both Donbass and Russia, and, it turns out, the UN … So why is the office of the Secretary General of the Organization silent after public confessions of a bluff that they made direct participants of the Minsk process from France and Germany ?” the parliamentarian said.

The official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, was asked a direct question about this, but he avoided answering, Slutsky noted, adding that while the collective West is trying to dominate the UN secretariat and, in fact, makes it dance to the tune of Washington, the implementation of the organization’s main functions is put under direct threat.