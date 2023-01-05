World

The State Duma called on the UN to evaluate the bluff of Hollande and Merkel when signing Minsk-2

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. The UN should give an objective assessment of the actions of ex-French President Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who “bluffed” when signing the Minsk agreements, Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.
“The United Nations must finally give an objective assessment of the actions of Hollande and Merkel, who from the very beginning bluffed when signing the Minsk agreements,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.
Yesterday, 08:00

The West has found the source of its victories

The politician recalled that in 2015 the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2202, which approved the agreements to resolve the intra-Ukrainian crisis and called for their full implementation.
“But Kyiv began to sabotage Minsk-2 almost immediately, refusing to fully make contact with the authorities of the then newly proclaimed republics of Donbass. But Washington and Brussels continued to churn out anti-Russian sanctions, accusing Moscow of violating agreements to which we had never been a party,” he added. is he.
Slutsky also noted that recently Merkel and Hollande said that the purpose of the Minsk agreements for them was to give Ukraine time for military strengthening.
December 31, 2022, 09:12Special military operation in Ukraine

European politicians lied about Minsk agreements for eight years, Klishas says

“That is, in fact, Minsk-2 was a “smoke screen”. The so-called “guarantors” deliberately deceived both Donbass and Russia, and, it turns out, the UN … So why is the office of the Secretary General of the Organization silent after public confessions of a bluff that they made direct participants of the Minsk process from France and Germany?” the parliamentarian said.
The official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, was asked a direct question about this, but he avoided answering, Slutsky noted, adding that while the collective West is trying to dominate the UN secretariat and, in fact, makes it dance to the tune of Washington, the implementation of the organization’s main functions is put under direct threat.
December 9, 2022, 16:39Special military operation in Ukraine

Putin called Merkel’s words about the Minsk agreement disappointing

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Erdogan allowed the postponement of the presidential elections in Turkey

2 mins ago

The EC announced the absence of new data from the Nord Stream investigation

35 mins ago

In Poland, they disagreed with the abolition of the veto rule in the EU

1 hour ago

Pope Francis leads mass for the funeral of Benedict XVI | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.