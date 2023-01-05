The EC announced the absence of new data from the Nord Stream investigation

BRUSSELS, January 5 – RIA Novosti. An investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream is being conducted at the national level, the European Commission has no new data on these incidents, EC spokesperson Dana Spinant said at a briefing in Brussels.

“Investigations are being conducted at the national level … From our side, at the moment we cannot add anything new on these incidents,” she said, answering a question from journalists.

Spinant added that the EC can only “comment on the strengthening of the protection of critical infrastructure and the steps that we have taken in the EU after these incidents to strengthen the protection of our critical infrastructure.”

“We were informed by the Swedish authorities that the destruction of gas pipelines was the result of sabotage, but investigations are ongoing in Sweden, Denmark and Germany . As you know, these investigations are the responsibility of member states,” the EC representative recalled.

The attacks took place on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe: Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany , Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom had been allowed to examine the site of the Nord Stream explosion, and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the survey. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.