In Poland, they disagreed with the abolition of the veto rule in the EU

WARSAW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Poland will not agree to the abolition of the veto rule in decision-making by the European Union, said Krzysztof Sobolevski, secretary general of the ruling party of the republic “Law and Justice” (PiS), on the air of Polish Radio.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said on Wednesday that the European Union cannot afford to block decisions by individual member states. In her opinion, “qualified majority voting can lead to fairer results for all of us.”
“As long as PiS rules, as long as the united right rules, there will be no agreement to abandon the veto principle in the EU,” Sobolevsky said.
He added that this rule is a guarantee to all states that they “are partners and subjects, not objects, pawns in the EU.”
Orban says he repeatedly threatened the EC to veto new sanctions

