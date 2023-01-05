Pope Francis leads mass for the funeral of Benedict XVI | News

World

Pope Francis leads mass for the funeral of Benedict XVI

Pope Francis presided this Thursday at the religious ceremony for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Saint Peter’s Square, in the Vatican, before tens of thousands of faithful.

“Father, into your hands we entrust her spirit (…) Benedict, faithful friend of the Bridegroom, may your joy be perfect when you hear his voice definitively and forever”, said the head of the Catholic Church in the homily of the funeral mass of the pope emeritus.

Around 50,000 people gathered in and around Saint Peter’s Square to participate in Benedict XVI’s funeral mass and give him his last greetings.

The funeral celebration was concelebrated by some 130 cardinals, 400 bishops and almost 3,700 priests.

Pope Francis, who arrived at around 9:20 a.m. in a wheelchair, reflected in his homily on the last words that Jesus uttered on the cross: “Father, into your hands we commend his spirit.”

After concluding the religious ceremony, the coffin with the mortal remains of Benedict XVI was transferred from Saint Peter’s Square to the Vatican Grottoes, where it will be buried in the tomb that belonged to John Paul II.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on December 31 in Vatican City at the age of 95, after the deterioration of his health during the last few days.

Joseph Ratzinger, which was his secular name, was born on April 16, 1927 in Marktl, southeast of Germany. He took office as Pope Benedict XVI from April 19, 2005, after the death of John Paul II, until February 11, 2013, when he resigned.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

