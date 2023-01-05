North Korean drone may have filmed the South Korean presidential administration

SEOUL, January 5 – RIA Novosti. South Korean intelligence does not rule out that the DPRK drone could film the presidential administration in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reports, citing a member of the South Korean parliament.

“I expressed concern about the possibility of filming the presidential administration in Yongsan (DPRK drone – ed.) and received a response that there is such a possibility,” Yun Gong Yong, a member of the United Democratic Party and secretary of the parliamentary intelligence committee, said after a meeting of the committee on Thursday.

It was previously reported that five North Korean drones invaded South Korea on December 26. The South Korean military failed to shoot them down, the drones returned to North Korea or disappeared from radar. According to the military, these were small-scale drones. Four of them remained in the area of ​​Ganghwa Island, presumably as a distraction, and the fifth flew up to the northern border of the Seoul metropolitan area. It has been suggested that the last drone could have even descended to Seoul’s central Yongsan district, where the country’s new presidential administration is located, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong Seop, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and separately the Ministry of Defense later completely denied this information. Lee Jong Sub even expressed “strong regrets”, dismissing the reports as “untrue and groundless”.

But on Thursday, a military source told the Yonhap News Agency that a North Korean drone actually flew into a P-73 no-fly zone with a radius of 3.7 kilometers around the office of the South Korean president in Seoul. It also became known that Defense Minister Lee Jong Sub on Thursday informed President Yoon Seok-yeol about the penetration of the drone into the said zone at a meeting on the incident with DPRK drones and measures to combat them and strengthen security.