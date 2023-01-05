Ukraine is preparing a large-scale offensive in winter, expert says

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing forces for a large-scale offensive in the winter, according to Euronews, the words of Atlantic Council analyst Peter Dickinson.

Earlier, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that Kyiv plans to intensify hostilities in the spring.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.