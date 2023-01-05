World

Biden’s words about Ukraine horrified the British

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail criticized US President Joe Biden after he said he was considering deliveries of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

“The idiocy associated with the participation of the US and NATO in this conflict continues. Ukraine is finished,” wrote one of the commentators.

Macron’s statement about the future of Ukraine discouraged the Chinese

“Joe Biden is an outspoken instigator of conflict!” another was outraged.

“Stop wasting American taxpayer money to continue the conflict,” said a third.

“Biden and the Democrats don’t give a damn about the world! They love to spend American taxpayers’ money,” another user supported.

“How many billions is this conflict costing Americans, which takes place far from their borders. It’s time to think about peace,” the reader concluded.

At the end of December, Bloomberg reported that the United States was considering transferring BMPs to Kyiv, but a final decision had not yet been made. Bradley combat vehicles are designed to transport infantry and reconnaissance.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Germany reported unpleasant news for Ukraine about Crimea and Donbass

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

