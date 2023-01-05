It is dangerous to underestimate Russia, says NATO Secretary General

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it is dangerous to underestimate Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. His words are quoted by Reuters. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it is dangerous to underestimate Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. His words are quoted by Reuters.

“We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it is dangerous to underestimate Russia,” Stoltenberg said during his working visit to Norway.

As noted in the publication, he also stressed the need to increase the combat readiness of the alliance.

“The Alliance needs more soldiers, ammunition and weapons,” the Secretary General said.

10:36 “Dream”. American officer was delighted with the new Russian weapons

Earlier it was reported that on January 18-19 a meeting of the NATO military committee, which is the supreme military body of the alliance, will be held in Brussels.

Among the topics of the two-day meeting are conflict and NATO support for Ukraine, security challenges facing the alliance, military stocks, military capabilities and NATO’s ability to defend the alliance against all challenges.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.