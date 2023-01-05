World

In Paris, they did not rule out a telephone conversation between Putin and Macron

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, Jan 5 – RIA Novosti. A telephone conversation between French and Russian Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin has not yet been scheduled, but it is possible, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday.
“Such a conversation (between Macron and Putin) is not planned yet, but it is possible, since they have already talked in the past, and this was and remains useful. In particular, to try to limit the risks of nuclear incidents around civilian nuclear facilities, for example, the Zaporizhzhya NPP,” – Colonna said in an interview with the LCI television channel in response to a question about whether a conversation is planned between the presidents of the Russian Federation and France.
Macron has repeatedly spoken publicly about his desire to talk with Putin, but the Kremlin reported that there were no official requests.
December 26, 2022, 12:12

Putin does not plan telephone contacts with Macron

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Paris, they declared their desire to maintain contacts with Russia

1 hour ago

Germany reported unpleasant news for Ukraine about Crimea and Donbass

2 hours ago

Indonesia Considers Applying for BRICS Membership

2 hours ago

Macron’s statement about the future of Ukraine discouraged the Chinese

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.