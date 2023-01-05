World
In Paris, they did not rule out a telephone conversation between Putin and Macron
PARIS, Jan 5 – RIA Novosti. A telephone conversation between French and Russian Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin has not yet been scheduled, but it is possible, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday.
“Such a conversation (between Macron and Putin) is not planned yet, but it is possible, since they have already talked in the past, and this was and remains useful. In particular, to try to limit the risks of nuclear incidents around civilian nuclear facilities, for example, the Zaporizhzhya NPP,” – Colonna said in an interview with the LCI television channel in response to a question about whether a conversation is planned between the presidents of the Russian Federation and France.
Macron has repeatedly spoken publicly about his desire to talk with Putin, but the Kremlin reported that there were no official requests.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
