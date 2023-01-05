World
In Paris, they declared their desire to maintain contacts with Russia
“We have contacts with Russia at all levels, and we want to maintain these contacts with Russia … I had the opportunity to talk with (Russian Foreign Minister – ed.) Sergey Lavrov, we crossed paths at international conferences, for example, on the sidelines of the G20. In addition , we have an ambassador in Russia,” Colonna said in an interview with the LCI TV channel.
She noted that diplomatic contacts between countries take place, “even if they are not always simple.”
“These contacts allow us to exchange views, convey our messages and requests,” the French minister added.
