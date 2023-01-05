World

In Paris, they declared their desire to maintain contacts with Russia

PARIS, Jan 5 – RIA Novosti. France wants to maintain contacts with Russia, the dialogue is going on at all levels, said on Thursday French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.
“We have contacts with Russia at all levels, and we want to maintain these contacts with Russia … I had the opportunity to talk with (Russian Foreign Minister – ed.) Sergey Lavrov, we crossed paths at international conferences, for example, on the sidelines of the G20. In addition , we have an ambassador in Russia,” Colonna said in an interview with the LCI TV channel.
She noted that diplomatic contacts between countries take place, “even if they are not always simple.”
“These contacts allow us to exchange views, convey our messages and requests,” the French minister added.
January 2, 08:00

Europe has become the hottest spot in the world

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti

Tags
