The “return” of the territories of Donbass and Crimea by Ukraine is an unrealistic task for the Ukrainian command, Christian Moelling, research director of the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, writes for Zdf.

“Donbass, which has been under Russian control since 2014, will already be a much bigger challenge for Ukraine. While the liberation of Crimea, which has been de facto integrated into the Russian Federation and heavily militarized since 2014, hardly seems realistic,” stated in the publication.