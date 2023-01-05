World

Germany reported unpleasant news for Ukraine about Crimea and Donbass

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. The “return” of the territories of Donbass and Crimea by Ukraine is an unrealistic task for the Ukrainian command, Christian Moelling, research director of the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, writes for Zdf.

“Donbass, which has been under Russian control since 2014, will already be a much bigger challenge for Ukraine. While the liberation of Crimea, which has been de facto integrated into the Russian Federation and heavily militarized since 2014, hardly seems realistic,” stated in the publication.

Melling believes Ukraine will have to prioritize in order to make the most of its limited resources.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

Macron’s statement about the future of Ukraine discouraged the Chinese

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

