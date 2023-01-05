Germany reported unpleasant news for Ukraine about Crimea and Donbass
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“Donbass, which has been under Russian control since 2014, will already be a much bigger challenge for Ukraine. While the liberation of Crimea, which has been de facto integrated into the Russian Federation and heavily militarized since 2014, hardly seems realistic,” stated in the publication.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Macron’s statement about the future of Ukraine discouraged the Chinese
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report