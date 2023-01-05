World

Indonesia Considers Applying for BRICS Membership

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Indonesia is still considering the possibility of applying to join the BRICS, analyzing all aspects, the country’s ambassador to the Russian Federation Jose Antonio Morato Tavares told RIA Novosti.
“We are still considering the possibility of joining the BRICS. Discussions are taking place at the level of various ministries to consider all the pros and cons of participating in the BRICS. Then the government will make a decision,” he said.
BRICS unites Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. A number of other countries want to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, and, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
Indonesia considers use of Mir cards

