Indonesia Considers Applying for BRICS Membership
MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Indonesia is still considering the possibility of applying to join the BRICS, analyzing all aspects, the country’s ambassador to the Russian Federation Jose Antonio Morato Tavares told RIA Novosti.
“We are still considering the possibility of joining the BRICS. Discussions are taking place at the level of various ministries to consider all the pros and cons of participating in the BRICS. Then the government will make a decision,” he said.
