“Both Germany and France have clearly expressed their hostility towards Russia,” echoed another.

“The more Macron gives weapons to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, the more money America makes from the Europeans!” – said the third.

“Macron stands up for US interests and helps Washington make even more money,” another reader shared his opinion.

“On the one hand, he wants to get closer to Russia, and on the other hand, he continues to supply weapons to Ukraine,” the user concluded.

Earlier, Macron, in a conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, promised to transfer AMX-10RC light battle tanks to Kyiv in order to “expand military assistance.”

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.