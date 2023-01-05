World

Macron’s statement about the future of Ukraine discouraged the Chinese

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Chinese portal “Guancha” criticized the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron that until the restoration of peace in Europe and until the victory of Ukraine, support for Kyiv will not weaken.

The West has never considered the possibility of peace talks with Russia. Western politicians are making these so-called security promises to give the appearance of activity,” one commenter wrote.

December 8, 2022, 15:54

US benefits from war in Ukraine, France says

“Both Germany and France have clearly expressed their hostility towards Russia,” echoed another.

“The more Macron gives weapons to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, the more money America makes from the Europeans!” – said the third.

“Macron stands up for US interests and helps Washington make even more money,” another reader shared his opinion.

“On the one hand, he wants to get closer to Russia, and on the other hand, he continues to supply weapons to Ukraine,” the user concluded.

Earlier, Macron, in a conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, promised to transfer AMX-10RC light battle tanks to Kyiv in order to “expand military assistance.”

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

Yesterday, 08:00

Ukraine has become a Klondike for American business

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

