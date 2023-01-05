World
Indonesia called on investors from Russia to participate in the construction of the capital
“Indonesia welcomes investors from Russia who want to take part in the construction of a new capital on the island of Kalimantan. Now we are in the process of building a city – we are clearing land for future construction,” the ambassador said.
He noted that the concept of the future capital is to build a green city.
He also invited Russian universities to participate in the project of a branch of the university in the new capital.
“We would like to create a smart city project, a technological hub that would develop technologies for the new capital,” the ambassador said.
He noted that in Indonesia they are showing great interest in the study of the Russian language, many universities have faculties where Russian is taught among foreign languages.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced plans to relocate the country’s capital in 2019. The main reason was the congestion of the current capital of Jakarta. In addition, the island of Java, on which it is located, is located in a seismically active zone. In addition, every year Jakarta moves 25 centimeters below sea level and in a few decades some of its areas may be flooded. The island of Kalimantan, where Nusantara is located, is more prosperous in this regard.
