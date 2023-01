The world will have to pay a long time for the sins and mistakes of the West

In 1991, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, many in both the West and Russia believed that the world had a unique chance. After the end of the Cold War, the United States and its allies could single-handedly shape a new world order that would ensure the gradual triumph of democracy, capitalism, and “a land flowing with milk and honey” on a planetary scale. This alignment suited almost all the players – both those who remained at the table and those who sat down in the vacant seat of the USSR: through the mouth of Andrei Kozyrev, Yeltsin’s Russia abandoned its national interests, declaring that now it wants to pay attention first of all to the interests of all mankind. China at that time was less verbose and more cautious than it is now, India had not yet gained its current power, and with universal consent (sometimes tacit) America received carte blanche to build a world in its own image and likeness.