Myanmar military junta grants amnesty to more than 7,000 prisoners | News

The Myanmar military junta granted amnesty to 7,012 prisoners on Wednesday as part of the 75th anniversary of independence while increasing the sentence of leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 33 years in prison.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Military court sentences Myanmar leader to 33 years in jail

The spokesman for the military authorities, Zaw Min Tun, confirmed to the international media the release of the prisoners, among whom some were reported for political reasons.

In this sense, among the political prisoners benefited are the writer and politician of the National League for Democracy, Htin Lin Oo, as well as the professor of the University of Rangoon, Arkar Moe Thu.

#Myanmar‘s military government will release 7,012 prisoners under an amnesty to mark the country’s Independence day, state broadcaster reported, as the junta chief praised some countries for maintaining support for his nation.

—All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts)

January 4, 2023

Similarly, local media highlight that the former Minister of Religious Affairs in Suu Kyi’s deposed cabinet, Thura Aung Ko, was counted on the list of those released.

On the other hand, the Association of Assistance to Political Prisoners highlighted that despite the amnesty granted, more than 13,000 people remain detained for political reasons.

Last week, a military court added another seven years in jail for leader Suu Kyi, winner of the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize, who is currently serving a 33-year sentence.

For his part, the head of the junta, Min Aung Hlaing, affirmed during the commemoration of Independence Day that “once the prescriptions of the state of emergency are met, free and fair elections will be organized in accordance with the 2008 Constitution.” .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



