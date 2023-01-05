UN, January 4 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, did not comment on the statements of the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the former French President Francois Hollande that the Minsk agreements gave Kyiv the opportunity to become stronger.

Earlier, Hollande agreed with Merkel that the Minsk agreements gave the Kyiv regime time to become stronger. Prior to that, Merkel (who served as German chancellor from 2005 to 2021) told Zeit daily that “the 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give Ukraine time” to become stronger. The former chancellor doubted that the NATO countries could then have done as much as they are doing now to help Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Merkel’s words were unexpected and disappointing.

Responding at a briefing to the question of how the words of Merkel and Hollande reflect the position of UN Secretary General António Guterres on the Minsk agreements, Dujarric said: “This is a very legitimate question. But I would leave the historical analysis to reporters, former officials and historians.”

According to him, the UN is focused on today and trying to end the conflict.

In November, pranksters Vovan and Lexus published a video of a conversation with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, when they introduced themselves as former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. Poroshenko, in part, told them: “I needed these Minsk agreements to get at least four years to form the Ukrainian armed forces, build the Ukrainian economy and train the Ukrainian military together with NATO to create the best armed forces in Eastern Europe, which were formed according to NATO standards.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup in Kyiv in February 2014. However, even after the ceasefire agreements, skirmishes continued, in the DPR they announced shelling of residential areas by Ukrainian heavy artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kyiv does not comply with the Minsk agreements and drags out negotiations to resolve the conflict.