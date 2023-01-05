South Korea considers ending agreement with the North due to tensions | News

Report This Content

The President of South Korea, Yoon Seok-yeol, ordered this Wednesday a review to suspend the validity of the Military Agreement of September 19, 2018 in the event of another military incident with its neighbor to the North, when tensions on the peninsula increase.

North Korea strengthens its defensive capabilities

The South Korean President’s Office announced that the Office of National Security, the Ministry of National Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Defense Science Research Institute had briefed President Yoon on strategies to counter incidents such as drones. end of the previous month.

The president ordered to consider suspending the validity of the September 19 military agreement if North Korea carries out what he called “another provocation by invading South Korean territory.”

The president of #Korea of the South, Yoon Suk Yeol, affirmed that his government should consider suspending the Comprehensive Military Agreement signed with North Korea in 2018 to reduce tension on the peninsula, if another incident such as that of the drones occurs pic.twitter.com/sHjIbt2c2o

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

January 4, 2023

In addition, he ordered the establishment of a joint drone unit to carry out multi-purpose missions such as surveillance and reconnaissance and electronic warfare, and the establishment of a system that can mass-produce small, hard-to-detect drones.

The September 19 Military Agreement is an agreement attached to the Pyongyang Joint Declaration announced on September 19, 2018, during the administration of then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The purpose is to avoid accidental military engagements in the contiguous area, and based on the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), a no-fly zone, open-air maneuver training and artillery fire above regimental level, and a buffer zone where military actions are prohibited.

However, on December 26, North Korea infiltrated five small drones into the southern MDL, and prior to this, since October last year, it fired artillery at the Northern Limit Line in the East and West Seas and the NLL. Northern Maritime. All this in response to the military actions and joint maneuvers of the South Korean forces with the United States.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



