MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will focus on supplying weapons to Ukraine this year, analysts at the American publication Foreign Policy believe.

“The main challenge for the Biden administration, as the largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, will be to maintain a steady supply of weapons to allow Kyiv to continue the fight, as well as to balance its own obligations to the United States for preparedness and increased oversight by Republicans in Congress,” the statement reads. publications.

However, analysts say, the American leader will face a number of problems as he realizes his key task. Experts stressed that more and more American politicians oppose the financing of Kyiv.

In addition, the publication notes, Biden should pay attention to the rivalry with China and the position of his own allies in Europe.

Earlier, Michael Allen, former special national security adviser for former US President George W. Bush, said the West could stop sponsoring Ukraine if Volodymyr Zelensky stopped seeking to move forward on the battlefield.

Zelensky visited Washington in December last year, where he met with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, and the leadership of Congress. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Kyiv, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.