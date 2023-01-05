Russia claims to have caused heavy losses to Ukraine in Donbas | News

The spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, announced this Wednesday that the armed forces (FF.AA.) of that country caused significant losses of men and war equipment to the Ukrainian Army during actions framed in the special military operation to protect the population of Donbas.

In an informative report, the high-ranking military man specified that the Russian soldiers caused 150 casualties to the enemy in the direction of Krasno Limansky, in the territory of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Lugansk (RPL), and destroyed an armored personnel carrier, seven armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks.

By continuing their offensive in the direction of Donetsk, the armed forces. Russian forces eliminated more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, and five vehicles.

The spokesman noted that Russian troops repulsed numerous Ukrainian counterattacks in the direction south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Meanwhile, Russian artillery attacks in the Zaporozhye region killed more than 180 servicemen, five tanks, five infantry vehicles, three armored vehicles and ten cars.

Konashenkov added that to the north, in the Kharkiv region, more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized and six reconnaissance and sabotage groups were destroyed. He reported the downing of a Mig-29 fighter and an Su-25 assault plane in Donetsk and Nikolaev, respectively.

The official explained that artillery attacks were carried out against 83 enemy locations. As a result, five artillery ammunition depots, two AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars (US-made) and a rocket and artillery ammunition store belonging to a mercenary unit were destroyed.

Among other means, five Himars multiple rocket launchers supplied to kyiv by the United States were neutralized. Regarding these weapons, the first deputy chief of the Main Political-Military Directorate of the Armed Forces. Russian forces, Lieutenant General Sergei Sevriukov, specified that the shuttle used to bomb Makéyevka was destroyed, an attack that so far caused the death of 89 Moscow soldiers.

Another four shuttles were destroyed at the DPR Druzhkovka train station, where four RM-70 Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, more than 800 rockets for them, eight vehicles, as well as more than 200 Ukrainian nationalists were also neutralized. and foreign mercenaries, Sevriukov said.

According to the Moscow military command, since the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, 357 aircraft, 199 helicopters, 2,813 unmanned aerial vehicles and 399 surface-to-air missile systems have been disabled.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 7,408 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 968 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 3,772 field artillery guns and mortars, and 7,920 special military vehicles.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



