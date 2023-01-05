Media: one of the drones of the DPRK flew into a key area of ​​Seoul

SEOUL, January 5 – RIA Novosti. One of the North Korean drones that invaded South Korea in late December still managed to enter the P-73 no-fly zone with a radius of 3.7 kilometers around the president’s office in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a military source that contradicts official statements. security officials.

Five North Korean drones invaded South Korea on December 26. The South Korean military failed to shoot them down, the drones returned to North Korea or disappeared from radar. According to the military, these were small drones. Four of them remained in the area of ​​Ganghwa Island, presumably as a distraction, and the fifth flew up to the northern border of the Seoul metropolitan area.

There have been speculations that the last drone could have even descended as far as Seoul’s central Yongsan district, where the new presidential administration is located. South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong Sop, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and separately the Ministry of Defense later denied this information. Lee Jong Sub even expressed “strong regrets”, dismissing the reports as “untrue and groundless”.

“The drone briefly flew over the northern edge of the zone (P-73 – ed.), but did not approach key security installations,” the source said.

Defense Minister Lee Jong Sub is said to have informed President Yoon Seok Yeol of the drone infiltration in the area at a meeting regarding the incident and anti-drone measures.

Yoon Seok-yeol on Wednesday instructed the minister to set up a multi-purpose joint drone unit, to establish a mass production system for small, hard-to-find drones by the end of the year. He also gave instructions to urgently create a system for the destruction of enemy drones and give a “push” to development in order to begin production of our own stealth drones by the end of the year.