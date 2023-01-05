Biden put the Americans in a dead end with one phrase

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has stumped US Twitter users with his remarks about America, according to Fox News. US President Joe Biden has stumped US Twitter users with his remarks about America, according to Fox News.

During a visit to Kentucky, the American leader continued the “tradition” of making “confusing” comments, the story said. “Our best days are ahead. And I say this from the bottom of my heart. I’ve been doing this for a long time, guys. Our best days are ahead. They’re not over. I’ve been saying for a long time – that’s what I mean – I never, never, never was as optimistic about America’s prospects as he is today. Never. Never. I’ve traveled to over 140 countries around the world . To paraphrase an old neighbor’s phrase: the rest of the world , the world , is not a “patch on our jeans.” If we do what we want and must do,” the President said.

Many netizens have experienced difficulties with the perception of the words of the owner of the White House.

“What?” National Review journalist Claude Thompson asked.

“On today’s ‘What the Hell Did Joe Biden Say?'” joked RedState columnist Buzz Patterson.

“His old neighbor really said it!” Townhall columnist Kevin McMahon sneered.

“It makes sense if your brain has turned to mush,” Abigail Marone, a spokeswoman for Republican Senator Josh Hawley, said.

“Biden looks well rested and refreshed from his vacation in the Virgin Islands,” Will O’Grady, a spokesman for Republican Senator Eric Schmidt, quipped.

“Was there a lot of (toxic – ed.) lead paint in that area?” asked Washington Examiner columnist Beckett Adams.

Biden turns 80 in 2022. The web has repeatedly drawn attention to his strange behavior. The President of the United States regularly finds himself in funny situations, his opponents consider age and possible health problems to be the reason for this.