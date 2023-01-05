MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American edition of Bloomberg reacted to an article by Professor Neil Ferguson, who said that the Readers of the American edition of Bloomberg reacted to an article by Professor Neil Ferguson, who said that the United States was openly pushing the world to start World War III. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant publication.

Ferguson claims that the US wants to outplay Russia, Iran, and also China . However, he believes, it would be better if Washington heeded the recent advice of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and moderated its bellicose fervor in the Ukrainian conflict.

“Russia’s actions in Ukraine have exposed the global warmonger, the United States . And this marks the end of alleged US hegemony,” wrote Jonh Muir II.

“Ukraine is gradually being made uninhabitable, and Western Europe is heading for freezing and a sharp reduction in production, while the United States is prospering because of the Ukrainian conflict,” ApqlA said.

“It’s only going to get worse for us in America. Look at the loser who now rules us, surrounded by his little minions. They are all chosen by gender, not by ability!” – said User Name.

“Russia will never start World War III!” Wpp105 noted.

Earlier, the grandson of ex-President of France Charles de Gaulle, Pierre de Gaulle, recalled the “intellectual dishonesty of the West” that manifested itself in the Ukrainian crisis. “The Americans were the first to pull the trigger in the war that has been going on in the region since 2014. The second warmonger was NATO, which has not removed its plans to expand into Ukraine from the agenda,” de Gaulle said.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.