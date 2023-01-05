Russia deploys hypersonic missile ship | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday led the deployment of the first Russian ship with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, which will travel to the Indian Ocean by crossing the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea.

The president virtually stated during the ceremony that he was “very satisfied” while congratulating those who made possible the start of the first mission of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate.

In this sense, the head of the Kremlin pointed out that it constitutes “a great team effort that culminated in a good result, as expected. Let’s get on with the chores!”

Similarly, the head of state stressed that “we will continue to develop the combat potential of the Armed Forces, producing promising weapons and equipment that will ensure Russia’s security in the coming decades.”

In turn, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pointed out that the ship would make a long-distance trip in order to practice launching hypersonic missiles, which can reach nine times the speed of sound.

In line, Shoigu stressed that “the exercises and drills will include the training of crews in the use of hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles in various environments.”

Likewise, the head of the Russian armed forces said that “the main efforts during the trip will focus on countering threats to Russia and jointly maintaining peace and regional stability with friendly countries.”

According to the military chief, the missiles can outperform anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems since they have a maximum speed of approximately 2.65 kilometers per second.

At the end of last December, Putin announced that new weapons would be delivered to the forces participating in the special military operation in Ukraine while he announced that this frigate would start serving in January.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



