World
The SCO announced its readiness to create conditions for resolving the Ukrainian crisis
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BEIJING, January 5 – RIA Novosti. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are ready to create favorable conditions for a proper solution to the Ukrainian crisis, and they continue to make their own efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“The SCO member states unite on the basis of common values and share the same or similar positions on many important international and regional issues,” Zhang Ming said.
He stressed that “after the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict, the SCO paid close attention to it and supported the countries concerned so that, focusing on the general situation in the region, they continue to work on eliminating differences, move towards each other in the direction of finding common interests, achieve peace and resolved the conflict by peaceful, political and diplomatic means.”
“We noted that many SCO member states are ready to create favorable conditions for strengthening contacts between the respective countries, proper settlement and solution of the problem, and they also continue to make their own efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” the organization’s secretary general said.
June 24, 2016, 11:35
The heads of the SCO countries are in favor of a political settlement of the crisis in UkraineThe member states reaffirmed the importance of a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine on the basis of the faithful implementation of the Minsk agreements of February 12, 2015.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report