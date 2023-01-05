World

Named the three main threats to the US in 2023

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Paul Stars, Director of the Preventive Action Center of the Council on Foreign Relations, in an article for the American edition of The Hill, named three main foreign policy threats to the United States in the coming 2023.
Topping the list is risk between the United States and Russia or China, or possibly both. “This threat has overshadowed the use of weapons of mass destruction against the United States,” Stars said.
The second place in the list of threats was shared by five regions at once, the situation in which could potentially lead to the use of nuclear weapons. Renewed conflict on the Korean Peninsula, clash between Israel and Iran, war between India and Pakistan, US-China confrontation in the South China Sea and border skirmishes involving China and India.
Rounding out the list is the threat of nuclear proliferation and the effects of other factors such as climate change. “The effects of climate change and other environmental factors are playing an increasing role, as seen in the Sahel, Somalia and Central America,” Stars wrote.
U.S. Senator Makes Surprise Confession on the State of the United States

Earlier, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov named three places where developments could provoke a military conflict involving the world‘s leading powers. In his opinion, these are Ukraine, Taiwan and the Korean Peninsula. At the same time, Syria, according to the senator, no longer appears on the list, since the United States and its allies had to retreat there.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

