World

Media: the former head of foreign intelligence of France was accused of attempted extortion

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Former Director General of the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) of France, Bernard Bajolais, has been charged with complicity in an extortion attempt, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.
Also, as noted, Bajolet, who held office from 2013 to 2017, was charged with arbitrary infringement of personal freedom by a person endowed with state power.
August 8, 2021, 21:50

In France, an anti-Semitic poster at a demonstration provoked a scandal

“Former DGSE CEO Bernard Bajolet was charged in October (2022 – ed.) with complicity in an attempt to extort a businessman who accuses the intelligence service of using coercion to demand money from him in 2016,” – the agency reports.
According to the source, in March 2016, DGSE employees at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, during an inspection, told the Franco-Swiss businessman Alain Dumesnil that he should pay the state 15 million euros and at the same time showed photos of him and his family. According to Dumesnil, he was threatened.
According to the agency, in October 2022, when Bajolais was charged, he stated that he ordered the interrogation at the airport, but did not go into details of its implementation.
December 28, 2022, 14:55

State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine announced the detention of oligarch Zhevago in France

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia claims to have caused heavy losses to Ukraine in Donbas | News

6 mins ago

Media: one of the drones of the DPRK flew into a key area of ​​Seoul

15 mins ago

Biden put the Americans in a dead end with one phrase

33 mins ago

The Americans announced the exposure of the United States in Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.