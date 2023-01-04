World
Media: the former head of foreign intelligence of France was accused of attempted extortion
Also, as noted, Bajolet, who held office from 2013 to 2017, was charged with arbitrary infringement of personal freedom by a person endowed with state power.
“Former DGSE CEO Bernard Bajolet was charged in October (2022 – ed.) with complicity in an attempt to extort a businessman who accuses the intelligence service of using coercion to demand money from him in 2016,” – the agency reports.
According to the source, in March 2016, DGSE employees at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, during an inspection, told the Franco-Swiss businessman Alain Dumesnil that he should pay the state 15 million euros and at the same time showed photos of him and his family. According to Dumesnil, he was threatened.
According to the agency, in October 2022, when Bajolais was charged, he stated that he ordered the interrogation at the airport, but did not go into details of its implementation.
