WHO is optimistic about the evolution of Covid-19 | News

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, assured this Wednesday that Covid-19 could officially end this year as a public emergency if it is worked properly, but warned that it continues to be a dangerous virus and every week It causes the death of about 10,000 people.

During a press conference, the official said that, after entering the fourth year of the pandemic, the world presents “a much better situation than it was a few years ago.”

He linked this evolution to the improvement of “clinical care and the management of vaccines and treatments.” He claimed that it increased vaccination and expanded “access to vaccines by low- and middle-income countries that had been forgotten in 2021 due to ‘vaccine nationalism.’”

He recalled that days ago the WHO approved for the first time two generic drugs against Covid-19 (baptized as Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir). He pointed out that events like this allow populations in less developed countries greater access to treatment.

He stressed that, despite this progress, one should not lower one’s guard. “Covid-19 remains a dangerous virus for our health, our economies and our societies,” he emphasized. He explained that each week a death toll close to 10,000 people is reported globally.

“WHO is working as always to improve access and on Christmas Day announced that the antivirals Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir were prequalified for production by an Indian manufacturer”-@DrTedros #COVID19

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO)

January 4, 2023

On the other hand, the WHO alerted this Wednesday about the increase in cases of the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 in Europe and the United States (USA). Experts assess the risk represented by this recombination of the BA2 sublineages.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus drew attention to the fact that hospitalizations in the Northern Hemisphere have increased in recent weeks. However, the number of cases is significantly lower than those caused by the omicron subvariant, responsible for almost 25 million weekly positives worldwide almost a year ago, seven times more than current levels.

Also this Wednesday, the WHO revealed that no significant new variant or mutation has been identified in the sequencing data of recently confirmed Covid-19 positive cases by China.

At the end of 2022, experts from the Asian nation shared with WHO virologists data on the sequencing of more than 2,000 positive cases for Covid-19 as part of the upswing in cases that that country faced after relaxing its preventive measures.

The WHO declared Covid-19 an international emergency on January 30, 2020, when the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus had not yet been named.





