Netanyahu vows to overhaul international relations
He also stated that Israel will conduct a security audit by taking action against radical Islam in the region. The prime minister emphasized the desire to prevent Iran’s “military anchorage” in Syria and fight in various ways with Tehran’s intention to acquire nuclear weapons.
“We will conduct an audit in international relations: our voice will be heard in the world. Instead of bowing our heads and giving in to dictates from the international community, we will proudly defend our interests in the State of Israel and on the land of Israel,” Netanyahu said, excerpts from whose speech are published on Israeli government website.
In Israel, at the end of December 2022, a government led by Netanyahu was sworn in before parliament.
December 29, 2022, 21:43
Russia is open to interaction with the Netanyahu government, the Foreign Ministry said
