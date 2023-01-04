World

Netanyahu vows to overhaul international relations

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. The head of the new government of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at a conference in Jerusalem, said that the country is going to conduct an audit in the field of international relations and defend its interests before the world community.
He also stated that Israel will conduct a security audit by taking action against radical Islam in the region. The prime minister emphasized the desire to prevent Iran’s “military anchorage” in Syria and fight in various ways with Tehran’s intention to acquire nuclear weapons.
“We will conduct an audit in international relations: our voice will be heard in the world. Instead of bowing our heads and giving in to dictates from the international community, we will proudly defend our interests in the State of Israel and on the land of Israel,” Netanyahu said, excerpts from whose speech are published on Israeli government website.
In Israel, at the end of December 2022, a government led by Netanyahu was sworn in before parliament.
December 29, 2022, 21:43

Russia is open to interaction with the Netanyahu government, the Foreign Ministry said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia claims to have caused heavy losses to Ukraine in Donbas | News

6 mins ago

Media: one of the drones of the DPRK flew into a key area of ​​Seoul

15 mins ago

Biden put the Americans in a dead end with one phrase

33 mins ago

The Americans announced the exposure of the United States in Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.