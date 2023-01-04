Pushkov ridiculed the statement of the Polish prime minister about Bandera

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the reaction of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to Kyiv’s celebration of the birthday of Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the reaction of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to Kyiv’s celebration of the birthday of Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.

On January 1, in Ukraine, under the patronage of the official authorities, a series of events took place on the occasion of Bandera’s birthday. Morawiecki expressed outrage at this, recalling the Volhynia massacre and criticizing the praise of those responsible for this crime.

“The indignation of the Prime Minister of Poland is not worth a penny, since it will not have any political consequences,” Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, such statements are made for the sake of appearances: “they say that Warsaw reacted” and “was indignant.”

“In fact, the political significance of such an outrage is zero. Kyiv knows this, they don’t pay attention, and they don’t intend to take the Polish indignation into account,” the senator stated.

The issue of interpretation of the Volyn massacre, as well as the attitude towards the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalists of the times of the OUN-UPA * is one of the most difficult issues in relations between Poland and Ukraine.

Warsaw considers Bandera, in particular, the ideologist of the events of 1943, which are called the Volyn Massacre, when Ukrainian nationalists attacked about 150 Polish villages at the same time. Polish historians regard the Volhynia massacre as genocide and ethnic cleansing and claim the deaths, according to various sources, from 100,000 to 130,000 people. In the summer of 2016, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted a resolution recognizing July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for the victims of the genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists against the inhabitants of the Second Polish Republic in 1943-1945.

* An extremist organization banned in Russia.