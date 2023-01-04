US troops loot 60 trucks of oil and wheat in Syria | News

Report This Content

US occupation forces in Syria sent 60 truckloads of wheat and oil looted from the Middle Eastern nation to Iraq as part of the White House’s interventionist policy.

According to local sources in the city of al-Yarubiyah, a convoy of 36 tankers loaded with Syrian oil entered northern Iraqi territory through the al-Mahmoudiya crossing.

Similarly, another caravan of 24 trucks with oil and wheat from the al-Jazeera region entered Iraq through the al-Walid crossing escorted by US military vehicles.

Now under the control of the anti-terrorist coalition and Kurdish militants is most of the Syrian oil fields in the north-east of Syria, there is an open plunder of foreign state property by gangster methods under the control of the United States, France and GB. pic.twitter.com/RwLH90Mr6N

—Hawani Hunni (@HawaniHunni)

January 3, 2023

At the end of last year, the Syrian Minister of Oil and Natural Resources, Bassam Tome, denounced that Washington loots 66,000 barrels of oil daily out of the 80,000 that are produced each day.

In this regard, the Syrian official stressed that most of the oil fields are located in the northeast of the al-Jazeera region, which is occupied by US troops and separatists from the Democratic Forces.

In turn, Tome pointed out that the losses in oil matters exceed 105,000 million dollars while 235 fatalities, 46 injured and 112 kidnapped by the occupation forces have been reported.

The Syrian authorities have called on the international community before the United Nations to take urgent measures in order to stop the violations of the norms of international law by the US.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



