Serbia will triple the number of special forces soldiers of the army
BELGRADE, January 4 – RIA Novosti. The special forces of the Serbian army will be increased from 1,600 to 5,000 fighters, President Aleksandar Vucic said.
“The main task of the entire 2023 will be to increase the 1.6 thousand fighters of the special units of the Serbian army to 5 thousand. The salaries will be huge, and I invite all young guys, because the basic salaries will be over 2 thousand euros, plus additional payments for duty, night shifts,” – Vučić pointed out at a press conference at the end of the year.
The head of the Serbian state said that missiles and launchers were received from one European country under the contract, but did not specify which ones and from where.
December 29, 2022, 16:07
Vučić canceled the state of highest combat readiness of the Serbian Armed Forces, media reports
