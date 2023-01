US says it won’t negotiate Whelan’s return publicly

Whelan was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018, during what the FSB reported was a spy operation. The defense claims that the American was the victim of a provocation: he was given a flash card, on which he allegedly expected to see a photo from a tourist trip to Sergiev Posad. The defendant himself in the last word said that he was not engaged in espionage. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and sent to serve his sentence in a colony in Mordovia.