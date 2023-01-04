US says it won’t negotiate Whelan’s return publicly

“We are not going to negotiate publicly, I will not even try to give context or details of the ongoing discussions with the Russians,” he said at the briefing.

Kirby added that the US wants to see Whelan at home and is trying to secure his release.

Whelan and his family are counting on his return to the US on an exchange, but he was not included in the exchange of Russian Viktor Bout for American basketball player Brittney Griner, which took place earlier in December.