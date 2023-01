The State Department announced an unequal number of diplomats in the missions of the United States and Russia

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that on January 1, the United States would have to leave 30 diplomats who were ordered by Washington. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia would respond, as always, “according to the principle of an eye for an eye, not necessarily symmetrically.” Ryabkov said that the shortage of personnel in the US diplomatic mission was caused not by the actions of the Russian leadership, but by the steps of the States themselves, which “turned the work of diplomatic staff not even into a bargaining chip, but into an instrument of political pressure.”