World

The State Department announced an unequal number of diplomats in the missions of the United States and Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 50 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 4 – RIA Novosti. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Russia has more diplomats in the United States than Americans in Russia, and the principle of reciprocity should be implemented.
“We are counting on the same number in Moscow as Russians in the US. This is the principle of reciprocity, which we expect to implement throughout the world in our diplomatic relations,” Price answered a question from RIA Novosti at a briefing.
He stressed that the United States hopes to see progress in the issue of the work of diplomatic missions. The representative of the State Department specified that “there are more people in the diplomatic missions of Russians in the US than we have in Russia,” the employees of the permanent mission to the UN are not included in this number.
Price said Moscow had placed restrictions on the number of staff at the US diplomatic mission, which limited the mission’s capabilities. In April 2021, the Russian Federation, in response to another expulsion of diplomats, banned the US Embassy from hiring employees from among Russians and third-country nationals, in response, the United States soon stopped issuing non-immigrant visas at the embassy in Moscow.
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that on January 1, the United States would have to leave 30 diplomats who were ordered by Washington. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia would respond, as always, “according to the principle of an eye for an eye, not necessarily symmetrically.” Ryabkov said that the shortage of personnel in the US diplomatic mission was caused not by the actions of the Russian leadership, but by the steps of the States themselves, which “turned the work of diplomatic staff not even into a bargaining chip, but into an instrument of political pressure.”
December 22, 2022, 06:33

Antonov called the words of the United States about the unwillingness of the conflict with Russia an empty phrase

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 50 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Serbia will triple the number of special forces soldiers of the army

5 mins ago

US says it won’t negotiate Whelan’s return publicly

27 mins ago

China, Philippines agree to closer work in strategic areas | News

1 hour ago

Biden confirmed the possibility of supplying Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.