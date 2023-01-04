World
The State Department announced an unequal number of diplomats in the missions of the United States and Russia
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, January 4 – RIA Novosti. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Russia has more diplomats in the United States than Americans in Russia, and the principle of reciprocity should be implemented.
He stressed that the United States hopes to see progress in the issue of the work of diplomatic missions. The representative of the State Department specified that “there are more people in the diplomatic missions of Russians in the US than we have in Russia,” the employees of the permanent mission to the UN are not included in this number.
Price said Moscow had placed restrictions on the number of staff at the US diplomatic mission, which limited the mission’s capabilities. In April 2021, the Russian Federation, in response to another expulsion of diplomats, banned the US Embassy from hiring employees from among Russians and third-country nationals, in response, the United States soon stopped issuing non-immigrant visas at the embassy in Moscow.
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that on January 1, the United States would have to leave 30 diplomats who were ordered by Washington. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia would respond, as always, “according to the principle of an eye for an eye, not necessarily symmetrically.” Ryabkov said that the shortage of personnel in the US diplomatic mission was caused not by the actions of the Russian leadership, but by the steps of the States themselves, which “turned the work of diplomatic staff not even into a bargaining chip, but into an instrument of political pressure.”
December 22, 2022, 06:33
Antonov called the words of the United States about the unwillingness of the conflict with Russia an empty phrase
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report